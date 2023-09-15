Polish PESA wins contract to deliver 20 trains to Romania

Polish company PESA won the tender launched by Romania's Railway Reform Authority (ARF) for the delivery of 20 trains. Moreover, it is confident it will also win the contract for another 62 trains, thus betting on contracts from the Romanian state of approximately EUR 860 million, Profit.ro reported.

After recent agreements on the Czech market, these are the biggest orders of the Bydgoszcz-based company.

It currently produces trams for Tallinn (Estonia's capital) and vehicles for CD and Regio Jet in the Czech Republic, as well as for railways in Ghana.

On the local market, PESA delivered trams between 2012 and 2023. Thirty-seven of them are in circulation in Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Craiova.

(Photo source: Hupeng/Dreamstime.com)