Romania gets EUR 52 mln EU funds to buy electric trains

The European Commission (EC) decided on Monday, August 28, to grant Romania EUR 52 million from the Cohesion Fund for the purchase of 37 electric trains.

The new trains will serve 13 inter-regional routes in Romania.

"The new trains will have a positive impact on the entire railway network in Romania," said Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira.

She added: "Increasing the frequency and comfort of travel, as well as stimulating the use of trains, are important for territorial and social cohesion, facilitating everyone's access to jobs and public services. This improves the sustainability of transport, thus contributing to the green transition. Cohesion Policy works together with the Romanian authorities to implement the objectives of the European Green Deal."

The introduction of these state-of-the-art electric trains will improve connectivity and passenger comfort and reduce transport emissions.

With a capacity of at least 300 passengers per train, this investment will significantly improve the quality of rail services on the main electrified interregional rail corridors that connect Bucharest with regional cities such as Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Brașov, Timișoara, Iași, Galați, Craiova, Petroșani and Suceava.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)