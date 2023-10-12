Business

PepsiCo turns Romanian snacks factory into European hub with USD 100 mln investment

12 October 2023

PepsiCo announced the doubling of the production capacity of the Popești-Leordeni snacks factory under a USD 100 million investment project initiated last year.The project will transform the local plant into a European-sized production and distribution centre.

The investment is planned to be completed in 2024. It included the addition of three production lines and the construction of a new automated warehouse.

Furthermore, significant advancements in automation have been implemented, and a comprehensive development plan has been crafted for the PepsiCo snack factory.

The factory in Popești-Leordeni currently has an annual production capacity of 39,000 tons and serves 17 countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Ukraine, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime.com)

1

