Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 14:41
Entertainment
Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine
05 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

News platform Thedispatch.in has added Romania’s Peles Castle on its list of unexpected places used as quarantine sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Romania’s royal family offered up to 53 spaces in the Neo-Renaissance Peles Castle near the Carpathian mountain resort of Sinaia for people under quarantine orders,” Thedispatch.in wrote.

The Royal House of Romania announced on March 20 that it would provide free accommodation on the Peles Royal Domain for the patients placed under quarantine due to the novel coronavirus. The authorities were thus able to use 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain for people who needed to go into quarantine.

The Peles Castle is located in Sinaia mountain resort, in Prahova county.

The list compiled by Thedispatch.in also includes the Nehru Planetarium in India, which was also used as a quarantine facility, stadiums, a racecourse, and military bases. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 14:41
Entertainment
Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine
05 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

News platform Thedispatch.in has added Romania’s Peles Castle on its list of unexpected places used as quarantine sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Romania’s royal family offered up to 53 spaces in the Neo-Renaissance Peles Castle near the Carpathian mountain resort of Sinaia for people under quarantine orders,” Thedispatch.in wrote.

The Royal House of Romania announced on March 20 that it would provide free accommodation on the Peles Royal Domain for the patients placed under quarantine due to the novel coronavirus. The authorities were thus able to use 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain for people who needed to go into quarantine.

The Peles Castle is located in Sinaia mountain resort, in Prahova county.

The list compiled by Thedispatch.in also includes the Nehru Planetarium in India, which was also used as a quarantine facility, stadiums, a racecourse, and military bases. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program