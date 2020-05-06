Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine

News platform Thedispatch.in has added Romania’s Peles Castle on its list of unexpected places used as quarantine sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Romania’s royal family offered up to 53 spaces in the Neo-Renaissance Peles Castle near the Carpathian mountain resort of Sinaia for people under quarantine orders,” Thedispatch.in wrote.

The Royal House of Romania announced on March 20 that it would provide free accommodation on the Peles Royal Domain for the patients placed under quarantine due to the novel coronavirus. The authorities were thus able to use 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain for people who needed to go into quarantine.

The Peles Castle is located in Sinaia mountain resort, in Prahova county.

The list compiled by Thedispatch.in also includes the Nehru Planetarium in India, which was also used as a quarantine facility, stadiums, a racecourse, and military bases. The full list is available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)