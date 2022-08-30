Greek med startup tackling Parkinson’s eyes EUR 500,000 financing through SeedBlink

PD Neurotechnology, a Greek medtech startup for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the second most common neurologic disease in the world, is targeting EUR 500,000 in the financing round opened on SeedBlink, a Romanian-based co-investment platform in tech startups.

The SeedBlink campaign is part of the company’s Series A funding round worth EUR 5 million, of which EUR 4.5 mln comes from lead investors CIC Capital Partners and BigPi.

PD Neurotechnology aims to provide people with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders with affordable, easy-to-use medical wearables and advanced AI software for monitoring and treatment.

PD Neurotechnology’s team includes 40 specialists in biomedical devices, neurology, healthcare, logistics, artificial intelligence, and Parkinson’s.

The funds raised in this investment round will be used for manufacturing purposes, clinical trials, and to boost business development in new markets.

The company’s first products include a wearable monitoring device that captures raw motion data from various body locations, a smart box, which processes the data and extracts PD symptoms, and a mobile cloud app that eases patient management.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

