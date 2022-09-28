Eco

 

 

Lawmakers pass bill that makes peony the national flower of Romania

28 September 2022
The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, voted in favor of a draft law declaring the peony the national flower of Romania. The bill passed with 180 votes in favor, according to Agerpres.

“The peony flower, from the family Paeoniaceae, is declared the National Flower of Romania,” reads the bill. According to it, a Peony Festival is to be held annually in the country to celebrate and promote this flower.

Local authorities can also support the maintenance and protection of Romanian peony natural reserves and take measures to adapt the different peony species in other countries to the pedo-climatic conditions in Romania. Also, they can organize annual floral exhibitions centered on the peony or set up spaces in parks and public gardens for this flower.

In addition, according to the same source, the Union of Visual Artists will support the local organization of painting exhibitions devoted to the peony flower. Stamps dedicated to this flower are also be issued.

(Photo source: Anechitei Mihai-gabriel/Dreamstime.com)

