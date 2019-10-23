Newsroom
Parliament votes to cut number of school hours in Romania
23 October 2019
The Romanian Senate adopted a draft law of Social Democrat MP Liviu Pop that establishes the number of school hours for the three cycles of pre-university education.

The daft law provides an average of 20 hours per week for primary school (from 19-22 hours at present), 25 hours for the secondary school (from 26-34 now), and 30 hours for high school, local Edupedu.ro reported.

However, Liviu Pop’s project does not set a maximum number of hours, as provided by Law 1 of 2011, but an "average," leaving room for interpretation, according to Edupedu.ro. Moreover, Pop’s bill makes the Education Law return to the original form promoted by Daniel Funeriu in 2011, before former education minister Ecaterina Andronescu changed it.

The draft law voted by the Senate will now go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

