Vocational education becomes mandatory in Romania for students who don’t pass the National Evaluation

Vocational education becomes mandatory in Romania for eighth graders who take the National Evaluation and fail to get final scores of 5 or over and pass the exam, according to the methodology of admission to high school published on September 5 in the Official Gazette, local Edupedu.ro reported.

The National Evaluation score accounts for 80% of the final grade based on which students are distributed to local high schools. The average score of the four secondary school years accounts for the remaining 20%.

The students who will get final admission grades below 5 at the National Evaluation in 2020 will not be included in the process of distribution to high schools. Thus, they will have a single option left – the vocational education.

The National Council of Students disagrees with this change, according to local Mediafax. The students believe that the measure will drastically reduce the fairness and quality of the education system, “leading to treating vocational schools as an option dedicated to students who, because of inefficient teaching or lack of support, do not promote the National Evaluation at the end of the secondary school.”

[email protected]