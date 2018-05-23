Romanian Parliament passes bill increasing validity of passports

The Chamber of Deputies passed on Wednesday, May 23, the bill that extends the validity of simple electronic passports to ten years for people aged 18 and over.

The project was adopted with 276 votes in favor, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, the simple electronic passports will be valid for three years for people under 12 years of age, five years for persons between 12 and 18 years of age, and for ten years for those aged 18 and over.

The legislative initiative also mentions that electronic service passports are issued with a validity of five years and three years respectively for minors under the age of 12 years.

Romanian Govt. doubles validity period for electronic passports

Irina Marica, [email protected]