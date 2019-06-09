Romania Insider
Eight out of ten parent employees in Romania take a day off for start of school
06 September 2019
Eight out of ten employees in Romania who are parents intend to take a few hours or a day off from their job to be with their children on the first day of school. However, almost half of them have to use one of their legal days off, because not all employers are willing to give an extra day off for this occasion, a BestJobs study shows.

Most of the employees, namely 43%, say they will agree with their supervisors to leave for a few hours, but 39% say they have to take a day off (from their legal holiday) to participate in the school's opening ceremony with their children. While 6.5% of the respondents have not yet made a decision, 11.5% will go to work as on an ordinary day and will not participate to the start of school celebrations.

Only three out of ten respondents say that their employer gives without any problem a day or a few hours off to all the employees who want to accompany their children to the opening ceremony. Another three out of ten employees say that their companies give a few hours off, but only to employees whose absence doesn’t affect the company's activity.

On the other hand, a quarter of the employees do not receive any support from their employers, because the latter consider that the beginning of the school year is not an important enough reason to give even a few hours off to the employees in this situation, the study shows.

(Photo: ID 125809425 © Alberto Grosescu - Dreamstime.com)

40