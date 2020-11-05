Romanian globetrotter stuck in New Zealand because of coronavirus pandemic takes up farm work

Romanian Radu Păltineanu, known for having crossed the American continents on a bike, is stuck in New Zealand because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is working at a farm there in exchange for accommodation and food, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

Păltineanu grew up in Piatra Neamț and is now a resident of Canada. Last year, he received the “European Adventurer of the Year 2018” award after crossing the American continents on a bike, pedaling over 34,500 kilometers in an expedition that ended in Ushuaia.

As borders closed and flights were grounded because of the pandemic, he remained in New Zeeland. He is now working in a small rural community in the northern part of the country’s North Island. He is working for 4-5 hours per day in a local organic garden in exchange for accommodation and food.

“Since we are stuck here, in New Zealand, for a month and a half already, we have started volunteering in the WWOOF network. If you are wondering what this is, WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) is a barter system offering 4-5 hours of work per day in exchange for accommodation and food. But it is much more than this. It is a cultural exchange and an authentic experience, allowing one to learn gardening techniques and the principles of permaculture. In a world left confused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such an experience is a breath of fresh air,” Păltineanu wrote in a Facebook post.

This March, Păltineanu announced he was planning to cross Greenland on skis, leaving from Kangerlussuaq to arrive in Tasilaq.

(Photo: Radu Paltineanu Facebook Page)

[email protected]