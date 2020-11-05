Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:24
People
Romanian globetrotter stuck in New Zealand because of coronavirus pandemic takes up farm work
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Radu Păltineanu, known for having crossed the American continents on a bike, is stuck in New Zealand because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is working at a farm there in exchange for accommodation and food, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

Păltineanu grew up in Piatra Neamț and is now a resident of Canada. Last year, he received the “European Adventurer of the Year 2018” award after crossing the American continents on a bike, pedaling over 34,500 kilometers in an expedition that ended in Ushuaia.

As borders closed and flights were grounded because of the pandemic, he remained in New Zeeland. He is now working in a small rural community in the northern part of the country’s North Island. He is working for 4-5 hours per day in a local organic garden in exchange for accommodation and food.

“Since we are stuck here, in New Zealand, for a month and a half already, we have started volunteering in the WWOOF network. If you are wondering what this is, WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) is a barter system offering 4-5 hours of work per day in exchange for accommodation and food. But it is much more than this. It is a cultural exchange and an authentic experience, allowing one to learn gardening techniques and the principles of permaculture. In a world left confused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such an experience is a breath of fresh air,” Păltineanu wrote in a Facebook post.

This March, Păltineanu announced he was planning to cross Greenland on skis, leaving from Kangerlussuaq to arrive in Tasilaq.

(Photo: Radu Paltineanu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:24
People
Romanian globetrotter stuck in New Zealand because of coronavirus pandemic takes up farm work
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Radu Păltineanu, known for having crossed the American continents on a bike, is stuck in New Zealand because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is working at a farm there in exchange for accommodation and food, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

Păltineanu grew up in Piatra Neamț and is now a resident of Canada. Last year, he received the “European Adventurer of the Year 2018” award after crossing the American continents on a bike, pedaling over 34,500 kilometers in an expedition that ended in Ushuaia.

As borders closed and flights were grounded because of the pandemic, he remained in New Zeeland. He is now working in a small rural community in the northern part of the country’s North Island. He is working for 4-5 hours per day in a local organic garden in exchange for accommodation and food.

“Since we are stuck here, in New Zealand, for a month and a half already, we have started volunteering in the WWOOF network. If you are wondering what this is, WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) is a barter system offering 4-5 hours of work per day in exchange for accommodation and food. But it is much more than this. It is a cultural exchange and an authentic experience, allowing one to learn gardening techniques and the principles of permaculture. In a world left confused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such an experience is a breath of fresh air,” Păltineanu wrote in a Facebook post.

This March, Păltineanu announced he was planning to cross Greenland on skis, leaving from Kangerlussuaq to arrive in Tasilaq.

(Photo: Radu Paltineanu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15