Business

Packeta Romania reports doubling of cross-border parcels last year

27 February 2024

Packeta Romania, a member of the global digital platform for logistics and e-commerce Packeta Group, announced the volume of cross-border parcels processed last year has doubled compared to the previous year.

This was against the background of the significant increase in demand for international deliveries in both directions. 

Some 70% of the online stores that used Packeta Romania’s services in 2023 opted for international delivery services as well, focusing mainly on the countries close to Romania – the Balkan region – but also other European countries with significant communities of Romanians, Bursa.ro reported.

Separately, Romanian customers are increasingly interested in Asian online marketplaces after they have shopped mostly from more well-established platforms in Europe. 

For 2024, Packeta Romania expects the market to grow at rates similar to those recorded last year as the local online markets remain interested in reaching other markets.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

