Business

Romania’s FAN Courier opens its first international hub in Arad

06 December 2023

Romania’s leading courier company FAN Courier opened its first international hub in Arad, close to the border with Hungary, after renting 10,000 square meters in the first building in VGP Park Arad, an industrial park developed by the Czech group VGP, Bursa.ro reported.

In 2022, the company opened the Cluj hub and carried out investments in the warehouse in Braşov.

VGP Park Arad is located near the city of Arad, adjacent to the A1 highway, 50 km from the border with Hungary.

FAN Courier, the leader of the local courier market, reported RON 1.1 billion (EUR 220 million) in revenues, 10% more than in 2021. It serves more than 55,000 customers, most of them legal entities, with the help of a team of more than 7,500 employees and collaborators and a car fleet of approximately 4,550 vehicles.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)

1

