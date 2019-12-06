(P) International British School of Bucharest Opens a New Early Years Centre

“Our new Early Years Centre completes our school vision to ensure our students have the best possible start on their lifelong learning journey. With an equal focus placed on student wellbeing and academic success, we are extremely proud to announce the official opening of our new Early Years Centre in January 2020.” Kendall Peet, Head of School

The new open plan design concept employed at IBSB incorporates shared learning areas for both Nursery and Reception students (aged 3-5 years) which support a holistic approach to early child development. The focus of the Early Years Curriculum is on developing core values, providing for the social, emotional, and educational needs of each child, building confidence and the foundation essential to future learning success.

Learning should be fun

At the very heart of the project is our fundamental belief that learning should be fun – we want our students to feel excited about coming to school each and every day. Alan Cornish, Head of Primary

Bright, colourful interiors create a variety of positive, happy learning spaces for students, with open planning used to encourage movement, both within the indoor spaces and between the indoor and outdoor learning environments, specifically designed to inspire curiosity and exploration.

Learning takes place naturally through play and the process of enquiry and self-discovery

“Central to our Early Years design concept is the belief that learning takes place naturally through play and the process of enquiry and self-discovery.” Mia Owens, EYFS Coordinator

Education involves so much more than just books and classroom learning – it’s about building trust, inspiring creativity, acquiring core values, developing rich and rewarding friendships, having the space and freedom to express yourself, but most importantly feeling happy and excited to be at school each and every day.

Students in their early years are extremely inquisitive, keen to seek out new experiences in order to make better sense of their world: it is an exciting time for everyone – students, parents, and teachers.

Preparing children for 2030

Key concepts have been incorporated into the design concept to support the development of a 2030 skillset (the skills employers will be looking for in 2030 and beyond) from the very start of their learning journey, including an increased focus on creativity, collaboration, and interpersonal communication, with flexible learning pathways and bite size learning opportunities provided to ensure students set off on their journey toward becoming passionate, lifelong learners with the confidence needed to succeed.

Why choose IBSB

“The International British School of Bucharest fulfils its challenging aims in exemplary fashion. The children have an outstandingly positive attitude to learning and recognise the highly significant and always ready support and stimulus they receive from highly committed teaching staff.”

ISI UK Inspection Report

As the first COBIS accredited school in Romania, and the first international school to be officially recognised by the Romanian Ministry of Education (through ARACIP), IBSB has a long history of academic excellence. Their well-established extracurricular programme, including lessons from specialist sports teachers and music teachers, timely visits from specialist subject teachers, senior students, and special guests, and an extensive range of class trips and after school clubs, ensure aspiring young students have plenty of opportunities to explore new interests, uncovering hidden talents and future lifelong passions.

Proven Results

“We are extremely proud of our graduate record, with the majority of our students completing their studies with grades which allow to continue on to study at the top universities around the world.” Aura Bogdan, Executive Director

In choosing to join IBSB, you are choosing to join a school with an outstanding reputation in academic and sporting excellence, with graduates accepted into Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, LSE, and Yale to name just a few.

To make an appointment to view the school, our New Early Years Centre, or to discuss the admissions process, please contact our Admissions Office Team at [email protected] or fill in the form below.

This form is implemented by Romania-Insider.com for the International British School of Bucharest. Romania-Insider.com does not have access to the data collected through this form.

By filling in this form you understand and agree that your personal data provided in the form will be collected and processed directly by the International British School of Bucharest who will process your data according to their privacy policies here.

(p) - This article is an Advertorial.