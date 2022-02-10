Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:59
Business

Romanian software producer Oves Enterprise opens office in Munich

10 February 2022
Oves Enterprise, a Cluj-Napoca company specializing in software development, with a turnover of about RON 14 mln (EUR 2.8 mln) in 2021, has opened an office in Munich and will extend its team by about 60 people this year, according to a statement transmitted by company representatives and the Romanian-German Chamber of Trade and Industry AHK. The latter provided consultancy for the company's expansion abroad.

"Currently, we have 20 clients outside Romania, 10 of them in Germany. Hence the desire to set up an office in Munich. Also, 80% of last year's turnover was generated by businesses from abroad. With the international expansion, we estimate that the share will be increased to 95%," Mihai Filip, CEO of Oves Enterprise, said.

This year, the company plans to double the number of employees, to support the expansion on the international market. Thus, from 68 members in 2021, the team will reach 130 by the end of 2022.

AHK Romania supports investments in Germany through free preliminary consultation and intermediating contacts.

"We noticed that the Romanian companies are increasingly interested and have the potential to become active in foreign markets, and we can only cheer this. We provide the necessary support for exchanging experience and provide useful information for developing a profitable business," Sebastian Metz, general manager, AHK Romania, said.

