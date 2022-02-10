Romanian software producer Oves Enterprise opens office in Munich

Oves Enterprise, a Cluj-Napoca company specializing in software development, with a turnover of about RON 14 mln (EUR 2.8 mln) in 2021, has opened an office in Munich and will extend its team by about 60 people this year, according to a statement transmitted by company representatives and the Romanian-German Chamber of Trade and Industry AHK. The latter provided consultancy for the company's expansion abroad.

"Currently, we have 20 clients outside Romania, 10 of them in Germany. Hence the desire to set up an office in Munich. Also, 80% of last year's turnover was generated by businesses from abroad. With the international expansion, we estimate that the share will be increased to 95%," Mihai Filip, CEO of Oves Enterprise, said.

This year, the company plans to double the number of employees, to support the expansion on the international market. Thus, from 68 members in 2021, the team will reach 130 by the end of 2022.

AHK Romania supports investments in Germany through free preliminary consultation and intermediating contacts.

"We noticed that the Romanian companies are increasingly interested and have the potential to become active in foreign markets, and we can only cheer this. We provide the necessary support for exchanging experience and provide useful information for developing a profitable business," Sebastian Metz, general manager, AHK Romania, said.

(Photo: Hel080808 | Dreamstime.com)

