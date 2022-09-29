Business

Outflows from Romanian open investment funds ease in August

29 September 2022
Local investors withdrew approximately EUR 1 bln (RON 5 bln) from Romanian open investment funds in the first eight months of 2022, according to the data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar from the Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

In August alone, the withdrawals eased to RON 375 mln (EUR 79 mln), though.

Mainly including bonds, the value of the units in the funds has dropped significantly once the interest rates rose - prompting concerns among investors. Thus, Romanians withdrew EUR 797 mln (almost RON 4 bln) only from bond funds and fixed income instruments, representing nearly 78.7% of the total outflows.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the annual conference of the Fund Administrators (AAF) will take place, in which subscriptions and withdrawals from funds will also be discussed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

