M&A

OTE in talks to sell Romanian mobile operations to local investor

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek OTE, part of Deutsche Telekom, confirmed in a note to investors that it is in talks to sell 100% of its Romanian division Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM) to local group Clever Media.

OTE says it has consistently strived to improve TKRM performance in recent years while exploring strategic options to ensure its long-term growth.

In this context, OTE conducted negotiations with Quantum Projects Group, a vehicle controlled by local entrepreneur Adrian Tomșa – the owner of the major Romanian media group Clever Media, regarding the latter's interest in acquiring TKRM. 

To facilitate this process, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was submitted to the competent Romanian authorities for approval.
Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Tomşa is the owner of Clever Media, the company that operates the TV stations Look, Prima TV, Agro TV and Profit TV.

In September 2023, Babis Mazarakis, the CEO of Telekom Romania Mobile, denied that the Greek group OTE had any discussion with its rivals in Romania about a possible sale of operations in Romania and emphasized that the company's priority is to increase the business and customer base.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

OTE in talks to sell Romanian mobile operations to local investor

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek OTE, part of Deutsche Telekom, confirmed in a note to investors that it is in talks to sell 100% of its Romanian division Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM) to local group Clever Media.

OTE says it has consistently strived to improve TKRM performance in recent years while exploring strategic options to ensure its long-term growth.

In this context, OTE conducted negotiations with Quantum Projects Group, a vehicle controlled by local entrepreneur Adrian Tomșa – the owner of the major Romanian media group Clever Media, regarding the latter's interest in acquiring TKRM. 

To facilitate this process, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was submitted to the competent Romanian authorities for approval.
Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Tomşa is the owner of Clever Media, the company that operates the TV stations Look, Prima TV, Agro TV and Profit TV.

In September 2023, Babis Mazarakis, the CEO of Telekom Romania Mobile, denied that the Greek group OTE had any discussion with its rivals in Romania about a possible sale of operations in Romania and emphasized that the company's priority is to increase the business and customer base.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi