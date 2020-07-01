Romania’s PM to meet EU and NATO officials during working visit in Brussels

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban will be on a working visit in Brussels, where he will have meetings with EU and NATO officials, between January 7 and January 9, the Government announced in a press release.

On the first day of the visit, PM Ludovic Orban will have a bilateral meeting with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, followed by a series of meetings with officials of the European Commission.

On the second day of his visit to Brussels, Orban will be in the European Parliament, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, followed by a joint press conference.

On Thursday, January 9, the Romanian PM will have a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, followed by a joint press conference.

Orban will also meet with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, followed by a press conference held by the two officials.

