Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:37
Politics
Romania’s PM to meet EU and NATO officials during working visit in Brussels
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban will be on a working visit in Brussels, where he will have meetings with EU and NATO officials, between January 7 and January 9, the Government announced in a press release.

On the first day of the visit, PM Ludovic Orban will have a bilateral meeting with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, followed by a series of meetings with officials of the European Commission.

On the second day of his visit to Brussels, Orban will be in the European Parliament, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, followed by a joint press conference.

On Thursday, January 9, the Romanian PM will have a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, followed by a joint press conference.

Orban will also meet with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, followed by a press conference held by the two officials.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:37
Politics
Romania’s PM to meet EU and NATO officials during working visit in Brussels
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban will be on a working visit in Brussels, where he will have meetings with EU and NATO officials, between January 7 and January 9, the Government announced in a press release.

On the first day of the visit, PM Ludovic Orban will have a bilateral meeting with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, followed by a series of meetings with officials of the European Commission.

On the second day of his visit to Brussels, Orban will be in the European Parliament, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, followed by a joint press conference.

On Thursday, January 9, the Romanian PM will have a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, followed by a joint press conference.

Orban will also meet with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, followed by a press conference held by the two officials.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40