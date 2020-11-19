RO PM: Reintroducing the state of emergency not on the table

The authorities are not considering reintroducing the state of emergency as the state of alert provides enough mechanisms to manage the sanitary crisis, PM Ludovic Orban told television station Romania Tv.

"The state of emergency is not under discussion," he said, while appealing to mayors to work with the central authorities in implementing the measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"We have an issue with the mayors: we cannot, for instance, suspend the authorization of a terrace that is not complying with the rules. The mayors issue the authorizations, and I have asked prefects to request the support of the mayors. The mayors need to get involved and use the available mechanisms […] to issue sanctions against those disregarding the rules," Orban said.

The PM also said that classes would be held online until the number of daily Covid-19 cases drops significantly.

He argued that the number of students not having access to the online classes "constantly dropped" lately and said the Government would find options for those who do not have access to e-learning.

"This period with the schools closed will not be very long. The vaccine is coming; we hope the intensity of the second wave will drop. When the epidemiological conditions allow the safe reopening of schools, we will take this decision," he said.

The state of alert was extended for another 30 days, starting November 14. New restrictions were enforced throughout the country starting November 9. The new measures are the equivalent of a soft lockdown and apply for 30 days. Schools and kindergartens remain closed, masks are mandatory in all public spaces, both indoor and outdoor, and movement is restricted during the night (23:00 to 5:00), with some exceptions.

