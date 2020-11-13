Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:34
Social

Romania prolongs state of alert by 30 days

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has adopted a new decision to prolong the state of alert for 30 days, starting November 14.

No additional restrictions are introduced, prime minister Ludovic Orban said before the Government meeting, according to Mediafax.

However, under regulations enforced as of November 9, Sibiu can become the next major city in Romania under lockdown after the infection rate hit 11.2 per thousand inhabitants as of November 11, nearly four times the "red benchmark" of 3 per thousand. So far, two other county capital cities have been placed under quarantine: Baia Mare on November 11 and Slobozia on November 12.

PM Orban admitted that the infection dynamic has not reached a plateau - and this is precisely why the Executive already passed some additional restrictions last week. The measures already in place should be enough to curb the infection rate, the PM argued.

Romania's Government adopted on November 5 a decision and an emergency ordinance enforcing new restrictions throughout the country as of Monday, November 9. The new measures are the equivalent of a soft lockdown and will apply in the next 30 days. Thus, schools and kindergartens will be closed throughout the country, and masks will be mandatory in all public spaces (indoor and outdoor).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 20:56
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:34
Social

Romania prolongs state of alert by 30 days

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has adopted a new decision to prolong the state of alert for 30 days, starting November 14.

No additional restrictions are introduced, prime minister Ludovic Orban said before the Government meeting, according to Mediafax.

However, under regulations enforced as of November 9, Sibiu can become the next major city in Romania under lockdown after the infection rate hit 11.2 per thousand inhabitants as of November 11, nearly four times the "red benchmark" of 3 per thousand. So far, two other county capital cities have been placed under quarantine: Baia Mare on November 11 and Slobozia on November 12.

PM Orban admitted that the infection dynamic has not reached a plateau - and this is precisely why the Executive already passed some additional restrictions last week. The measures already in place should be enough to curb the infection rate, the PM argued.

Romania's Government adopted on November 5 a decision and an emergency ordinance enforcing new restrictions throughout the country as of Monday, November 9. The new measures are the equivalent of a soft lockdown and will apply in the next 30 days. Thus, schools and kindergartens will be closed throughout the country, and masks will be mandatory in all public spaces (indoor and outdoor).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 20:56
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday