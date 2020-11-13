Romania prolongs state of alert by 30 days

Romania's Government has adopted a new decision to prolong the state of alert for 30 days, starting November 14.

No additional restrictions are introduced, prime minister Ludovic Orban said before the Government meeting, according to Mediafax.

However, under regulations enforced as of November 9, Sibiu can become the next major city in Romania under lockdown after the infection rate hit 11.2 per thousand inhabitants as of November 11, nearly four times the "red benchmark" of 3 per thousand. So far, two other county capital cities have been placed under quarantine: Baia Mare on November 11 and Slobozia on November 12.

PM Orban admitted that the infection dynamic has not reached a plateau - and this is precisely why the Executive already passed some additional restrictions last week. The measures already in place should be enough to curb the infection rate, the PM argued.

Romania's Government adopted on November 5 a decision and an emergency ordinance enforcing new restrictions throughout the country as of Monday, November 9. The new measures are the equivalent of a soft lockdown and will apply in the next 30 days. Thus, schools and kindergartens will be closed throughout the country, and masks will be mandatory in all public spaces (indoor and outdoor).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)