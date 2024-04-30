Orange Romania appoints Carl Al Khawand as CFO

Orange said it appointed Carl Al Khawand as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Orange Romania Group, effective July 1, 2024. He will take over the responsibilities of Adela Guédon, who will continue her career within the Orange Group as CFO of the cyber security division, Orange Cyberdefence.

With over ten years of experience within the Orange Group, Carl Al Khawand is currently Financial Director for the North East region of Orange France, overseeing financial planning and analysis for several operational units, including Orange stores, call center departments, real estate, and the implementation of optical fiber. Previously, he was the Director of Strategic Projects in Orange France.

The new Orange Romania CFO completed two Master's programs, one in Mechanical Engineering from ESTACA and a second in Strategy and Management from ESSEC Business School. Throughout his career, he has studied and worked in diverse cultural environments in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, France, the USA, Italy, and Romania.

In his new role in Romania, Carl Al Khawand's main objective will be to ensure stable financial performance in the context of the merger between Orange Romania SA and Orange Romania Communications SA.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Orange)