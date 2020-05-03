Romania Insider
Politics
Opposition can get the majority in Bucharest, according to polls
05 March 2020
The candidate of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and PLUS for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, disclosed the scores of the three big parties competing in the local elections for the capital city’s council.

According to the polls carried by his team, the Social Democrat Party (PSD) is still first, with a score of 32%-35%, PNL comes second, with 30%, while the alliance USR-PLUS would receive about 20% of the votes, Adevarul reported.

Thus, the parties that currently form the opposition in Bucharest’s General Council, could get about 50% of the votes in the local elections this summer and form a new majority.

Nicusor Dan also argues that he holds the strongest position for the mayoral seat, but, besides the dispute with Gabriela Firea, he will have to fight what he called “the real estate mafia.”

“A January poll said that a single opposition’s candidate would take 55% -60% of the votes. But there are many interests at stake,” Nicusor Dan said, suggesting that landowners and real estate moguls could try to stop him from becoming mayor.

Nicusor Dan entered politics after becoming known as a civic activist who fought against the local authorities and big developers to preserve Bucharest’s architectural heritage. Speaking about his political future, Dan has not excluded his membership in either PNL or USR (which he founded).

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

1

