Bucharest’s Open Streets event attracts over 1 mln participants at 2023 edition

More than 1 million locals and tourists attended the third edition of the "Open Streets - Bucharest, Urban Promenade" event, which closes venues and streets in the capital city to vehicle traffic.

According to the organisers, an average of over 43,000 Bucharest residents participated in the "Open Streets" program every weekend.

Over the course of 23 weekends, from April 29 to October 8, 2023, the city's largest outdoor project created new pedestrian spaces and relaxation areas for residents and tourists in almost all of Bucharest's districts.

Hundreds of local and international artists offered participants a diverse range of cultural and artistic experiences in over 600 events, turning the streets of Bucharest into centres of creativity and entertainment. Among them concerts, theatre and dance shows, sports and educational activities, circus shows, workshops, and various exhibitions.

According to general mayor Nicusor Dan, the project will continue in 2024.

(Photo source: ARCUB)