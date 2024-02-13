Bucharest’s Open Streets event to hold new edition this year

“Open Streets - Bucharest, Urban Promenade,” the event that closes venues and streets in the Romanian capital to vehicle traffic, will hold a new edition in 2024.

This year, Calea Victoriei avenue and other streets across the city will become pedestrian-only zones on weekends between April 27 and October 13, general mayor Nicuşor Dan announced.

“We’re currently holding technical discussions - we are establishing the exact locations where the event will take place and working out all the organizational details. For 25 weekends, we will be present in the city center, on Calea Victoriei, but also in neighborhoods, in all districts,” Dan said.

“We want to rebuild the community spirit and bring culture to the streets,” he added.

In 2023, more than 1 million locals and tourists attended the “Opens Streets” event, with an average of over 43,000 Bucharest residents every weekend. Hundreds of local and international artists offered participants a diverse range of cultural and artistic experiences in over 600 events, such as concerts, theatre and dance shows, sports and educational activities, circus shows, workshops, and various exhibitions.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)