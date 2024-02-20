One World Romania: Documentary film festival holds 17th edition in April

The documentary film festival One World Romania will focus at this year's edition on the topic of choices.

This year's selection of films, curated by Anca Păunescu and Andrei Tănăsescu, looks at the choices of individuals and communities (LGBTQ+, farmers, miners, click-workers, politicians, civil society) within a wide range of contexts: war and conflict, A.I., the commodification and exploitation of natural resources, the abuse of power, political demagoguery, the fight for workers' rights, climate crisis, secular and religious co-existence, ethnic-gender-or-class discrimination and disenfranchisement, socio-economic and geo-political insecurity.

Among the films included in the program is Aïcha Boro's Al Djanat, the Original Paradise. The film follows filmmaker Chloé Aïcha Boro as she returns to her home in Burkina Faso to attend her uncle's funeral, only to witness a family divided over the decision to sell the family estate.

Another film in the program is Luka Beradze's Smiling Georgia. A tragicomedy that scrutinizes the populist demagoguery in Georgia's presidential elections, the film paints a portrait of a village where votes are bought on the promise of new dentures.

The festival takes place between April 5th and April 14th at Elvire Popesco, Eforie, and Union cinemas in Bucharest. A selection of films will be available online between April 15th and April 25th.

The film screenings are followed by discussions with filmmakers or local experts, encouraging the public to participate in discussions on topics related to human rights, social, political, and environmental issues through the medium of cinema.

Early Bird passes are on sale at Eventbook, for attendance at the festival in Bucharest or for access to both the in-person screenings and online screenings.

(Photo: One World Romania)

