Visuali Italiane: Italian film festival holds third edition in Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Timișoara

Visuali Italiane, the festival dedicated to Italian cinema, returns with a third edition this March and a program covering recent releases from established or emerging directors, as well as reference productions which will be screened in the presence of special guests, directors or actors.

The festival takes place in Bucharest between Match 4 and March 10 at the Peasant Museum Cinema, in Cluj-Napoca between March 14 and March 17 at Victoria Cinema, in Iași between March 23 and March 24 at Ateneu Cinema, and in Timișoara between March 28 and March 31 at Victoria Cinema.

The festival will open with a screening of Matteo Garrone’s migration drama Io Capitano, nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at this year’s Oscars.

The program, curated by film critic Eddie Bertozzi, the coordinator of the Pardi di domain selection committee of the Locarno International Film Festival, also includes productions such as Edoardo De Angelis’s Comandante – the opening film at the 80th Venice Film Festival, reconstructing an episode of the Battle of the Atlantic, when an Italian submarine sunk the Belgian ship Kabalo, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera – a Palme d’Or nominee following the story of a young archeologist, Emma Dante’s Misericordia – adapted from a play written by the director, Tommaso Santambrogio’s Gli oceani sono i veri continenti (Oceans Are the Real Continents), Ginevra Elkann’s Te l’avevo detto (I Told You So) – starring Valeria Golino, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Riccardo Scamarcio in a story showcasing Rome hit by an unusual heatwave in January, Michele Riondino’s Palazzina Laf – depicting the country’s first ever reported case of workplace abuse, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Le conseguenze dell’amore (The Consequences of Love) – the psychological thriller starring Toni Servillo, Olivia Magnani, Adriano Giannini and Angela Goodwin that won five David di Donatello awards.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: still from Io Capitano, courtesy of the organizers)

