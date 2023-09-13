Developer One United under fire for project on shore of Tei Lake in Bucharest

Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced that Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan took action in court in order to cancel the building permit issued for the One Lake Club residential project located on the shore of Lake Tei, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Nicusor Dan, the founder of Save Bucharest NGO focusing on monitoring the balanced development of the capital city, has previously criticised projects of ONE group while his NGO attempted to prevent the concentration of urban developments at the cost of green spaces.

However, this time, the prefect of Bucharest Rareş Hopincă (Social Democratic Party) has indirectly criticised the excessive development projects hinting at One Lake Club.

Public property was "disregarded" in Bucharest, and the Capital Prefecture will seek justice in court, stated prefect Rareş Hopincă.

"Instead of being able to have promenades on the shores of all the lakes (…), we wake up with properties up to the water's sheen, with locks on the fences and so on. It's quite an adventure to manage to walk on the shore of a lake today. It is not normal at all, and we will seek our justice in court, our justice, of all Bucharesters, because the public domain is (...) an asset available to all Bucharesters," Rareş Hopincă said at Bucharest FM, according to G4media.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United)