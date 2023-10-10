Capital markets powered by BSE

BVB-listed developer One United distributes H1 dividends

10 October 2023

The shareholders of One United Properties (BVB: ONE) approved, during the general meeting of shareholders (AGOA) on October 9, the payment of a dividend in the amount of RON 38 million (EUR 7.6 million), approximately RON 0.01 per share – resulting in a 1% yield for the current price of ONE shares.

The company’s shares dropped by 2.5% on the day following the announcement.

The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2024, to the shareholders who hold ONE shares on the registration date of January 16, 2024.

The dividend policy of One United Properties provides for the payment of dividends semiannually, with the first instalment approved in September/October of the year, based on the audited results for the first half of the year, and the second tranche approved in April, along with the audited annual report, according to a company press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United Properties)

1

