Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends

Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shareholders approved, on September 29, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 902 million (EUR 180 million), or 41% of the last year's profit (RON 2.18 billion/EUR 440 million), according to a note to investors.

The dividend is equivalent to a gross yield of 5.1%, Bursa.ro reported.

The record date is October 23 (resulting in September 20 being the ex-dividend date), while the payment date is November 6.

This year, the Romanian banks have not yet distributed dividends following the recommendations of the National Macroprudential Supervisory Committee and the National Bank of Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)