Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends

02 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shareholders approved, on September 29, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 902 million (EUR 180 million), or 41% of the last year's profit (RON 2.18 billion/EUR 440 million), according to a note to investors.

The dividend is equivalent to a gross yield of 5.1%, Bursa.ro reported.

The record date is October 23 (resulting in September 20 being the ex-dividend date), while the payment date is November 6.

This year, the Romanian banks have not yet distributed dividends following the recommendations of the National Macroprudential Supervisory Committee and the National Bank of Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's largest bank Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln as dividends

02 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) shareholders approved, on September 29, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 902 million (EUR 180 million), or 41% of the last year's profit (RON 2.18 billion/EUR 440 million), according to a note to investors.

The dividend is equivalent to a gross yield of 5.1%, Bursa.ro reported.

The record date is October 23 (resulting in September 20 being the ex-dividend date), while the payment date is November 6.

This year, the Romanian banks have not yet distributed dividends following the recommendations of the National Macroprudential Supervisory Committee and the National Bank of Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline