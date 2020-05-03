Romania Insider
Business
Only one in five RO homes are insured against earthquake
05 March 2020
Only one out of five Romanian’s 9 million homes are insured [against earthquakes] although earthquakes represent the second risk that Romanians are worried about when it comes to their homes (57%), after fires (65%), according to a study carried by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES) for UNSAR to mark 43 years since the 1977 earthquake.

However, according to the study, seven out of ten Romanians declare that they are interested in home insurance.

"We continue to carry out sociological research and online information campaigns on the importance of home insurance on an annual basis. For each of us, housing and property insurance should be a priority, and the increasing degree of protection existing in our country must be an important objective for the whole society," said UNSAR president Adrian Marin, quoted by Agerpres.

At the end of September 2019, approximately 1.5 million voluntary home insurance policies and 1.7 million mandatory PAID insurance policies (covering the risk of earthquake, flood or landslide within the limit of EUR 10,000 or EUR 20,000 euros depending on the type of house) were in force, according to the latest data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

There are almost 9 million homes in Romania.

(Photo: Pexels)

40