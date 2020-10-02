Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s insurance market, up 8% in 2019
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The insurance market increased last year by 8% compared to 2018, to RON 11 billion (EUR 2.25 bln), continuing the rising trend in previous years, Cristian Rosu, the vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), announced at a conference, local Agerpres reported.

City Insurance was the market leader in 2019, with 17.34% of the total market and 39% of the RCA (mandatory car insurance) segment. Allianz Tiriac was second, with a market share of 12.43%, followed by Omniasig (VIG), with a market share of 11.9%, and Euroins, with 11.66% market share.

Euroins was the second-biggest player on the RCA segment, with a share of 32-33%.

"The RCA market is dominated by two players, which, from the point of view of the companies themselves, is probably a positive development of their business. However, from the supervisor's point of view, this requires a higher level of supervision. As any concentration, it can lead to an increased risk that can induce certain general risks through contagion," said Cristian Rosu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:03
Business
Romania’s insurance market, up 8% in 2019
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The insurance market increased last year by 8% compared to 2018, to RON 11 billion (EUR 2.25 bln), continuing the rising trend in previous years, Cristian Rosu, the vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), announced at a conference, local Agerpres reported.

City Insurance was the market leader in 2019, with 17.34% of the total market and 39% of the RCA (mandatory car insurance) segment. Allianz Tiriac was second, with a market share of 12.43%, followed by Omniasig (VIG), with a market share of 11.9%, and Euroins, with 11.66% market share.

Euroins was the second-biggest player on the RCA segment, with a share of 32-33%.

"The RCA market is dominated by two players, which, from the point of view of the companies themselves, is probably a positive development of their business. However, from the supervisor's point of view, this requires a higher level of supervision. As any concentration, it can lead to an increased risk that can induce certain general risks through contagion," said Cristian Rosu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40