Events

Bucharest Opera, theaters announce reopening performances

06 May 2021
As the Covid-19 incidence rate dropped below 3 in Bucharest, theaters, cinemas, and event halls were allowed to reopen at 30% of their capacity.

Among the first institutions to reopen is the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), which has scheduled the first indoor performances with the public for May 8 and May 9. The public can see Giuseppe Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, a concert honoring the victims of Covid-19. 

The ballet performance Coppélia, by Leo Delibes, is scheduled for May 12, 13, and 14, ONB announced. 

These performances will be followed by pilot ones, organized at the initiative of the Culture Ministry, ONB director Daniel Jinga told Agerpres

ONB also plans to hold a summer, outdoor season, if the sanitary conditions allow for it. 

The George Enescu Philharmonic will hold a concert with an audience on May 11, when it scheduled a chamber music recital with works by Johannes Brahms and Ludwig van Beethoven. The performance will be delivered by Sebastian Antoneac (clarinet), Cornelius Zirbo (cello), and Theodor Dumitru (piano).

Among the city’s theaters, Nottara and Masca will also welcome the public starting Saturday, May 8.

Nottara Theater will reopen with Aici nu-i de joacă (This is no game), based on a text by Pauline Daumale, and directed by Catrinel Dumitrescu.

Masca reopens with a performance of Ne-am sărutat după sfârșitul lumii (We kissed after the end of the world), based on a script by Mihai Mălaimare, who also directed the play.

IL Caragiale National Theater (TNB) is set to reopen on May 14, with four performances. “The first day of performances is May 14. On May 15, we also perform in the Grand Hall, where we have the pilot program with a performance of [Francis Veber’s] The Dinner Game,” Ion Caramitru, TNB’s director, told Agerpres.

Meanwhile, Odeon Theater plans to reopen on May 15, Agerpres reported. 

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

