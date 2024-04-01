OMV Petrom seeks contractors for a 710MWp solar park in southern Romania

Romania’s oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: OMV), as part of its drive towards green technologies, is seeking contractors for a 710MW solar park dubbed the Theia project, which it expects to develop in the southern part of the country within the next two years. Bids are expected by April 18.

The estimated cost of the investment, based on an average cost of EUR 0.6 million per MW, would be slightly above EUR 400 million, with a possible discount for the size of the project, Economica.net reported.

Petrom wants to conclude turnkey contracts, such as EPCC S (engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning).

The contract is split into four lots – three of them regarding the construction of generation units (including 33/110 kV sub-stations) and the fourth one including a 110/400 kV station needed for the connection of the entire project to the country’s power grid.

The project will be located in Teleorman county, Băbăita commune, 20 km north of the county seat city, Alexandria, and 90 km from Bucharest.

Interested contractors must submit their expressions of interest by April 18. Afterward, there will be a negotiation procedure based on the technical and financial offers with the selected candidates.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)