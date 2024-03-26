Polish R.Power buys 200MW of PV projects in Romania to be commissioned by end-2025

Polish R.Power group announced it reached a volume of 200MWp mature solar power projects in Romania, making it a significant international player in the country's green energy market.

These projects hold the power grid connection permits and are scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025.

Supplementary, the company has a pipeline of projects summing up to 1GWp, Economica.net reported.

The company said it is actively involved in negotiations with potential buyers for Bilateral Contracts (PPA) in Romania, as it has extensive experience in marketing projects in other markets. "To this end, R.Power is looking for industrial leaders in Romania open to purchasing large and stable volumes of green energy," the press release also states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)