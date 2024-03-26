Energy

Polish R.Power buys 200MW of PV projects in Romania to be commissioned by end-2025

26 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish R.Power group announced it reached a volume of 200MWp mature solar power projects in Romania, making it a significant international player in the country's green energy market. 

These projects hold the power grid connection permits and are scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025. 

Supplementary, the company has a pipeline of projects summing up to 1GWp, Economica.net reported. 

The company said it is actively involved in negotiations with potential buyers for Bilateral Contracts (PPA) in Romania, as it has extensive experience in marketing projects in other markets. "To this end, R.Power is looking for industrial leaders in Romania open to purchasing large and stable volumes of green energy," the press release also states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Polish R.Power buys 200MW of PV projects in Romania to be commissioned by end-2025

26 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish R.Power group announced it reached a volume of 200MWp mature solar power projects in Romania, making it a significant international player in the country's green energy market. 

These projects hold the power grid connection permits and are scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025. 

Supplementary, the company has a pipeline of projects summing up to 1GWp, Economica.net reported. 

The company said it is actively involved in negotiations with potential buyers for Bilateral Contracts (PPA) in Romania, as it has extensive experience in marketing projects in other markets. "To this end, R.Power is looking for industrial leaders in Romania open to purchasing large and stable volumes of green energy," the press release also states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year
26 March 2024
Macro
EC In-Depth Review finds Romania’s net external debt rising but largely “non-defaultable”
25 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen to change traveling to EU countries for Romanians
25 March 2024
Transport
Tarom flight on Bucharest-Chișinău route forced to return after being struck by lightning
25 March 2024
Politics
Moscow attack: Romania’s Foreign Ministry condemns terrorism, sends condolences to victims’ families
25 March 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 elections: The candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat
22 March 2024
Defense
Romania spent only 1.6% of GDP on defense in 2023, despite 2.5% target