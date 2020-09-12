Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:18
Capital markets

OMV Petrom outsources more non-core services amid protests of former employees

09 December 2020
Romania's Competition Council cleared the transactions by which local oil and gas group OMV Petrom outsources some general surface operations and services related to crude oil and natural gas extraction and production activities, together with related assets and employees.

The services and the activities are outsourced to the consortium formed by Dietscon O&M (leader), Dietsmann, Dietsmann Safety and Environment Services and Confind (Dietscon consortium), and to the association Bonatti (Italy) Bucharest Branch (leader) and Bonatti RO PARMA.

Thus, both the Dietscon consortium and the Bonatti association are to sign a framework agreement with OMV Petrom to provide surface and transport services, minor operation and maintenance services, fire and rescue services, field operation services, services operating in facilities, operating services in treatment facilities.

OMV Petrom hasn't announced how many employees it would transfer to these companies.

Meanwhile, the employees OMV Petrom outsourced in the past to Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), a Romanian group of companies controlled by local investor Gabriel Comanescu, have been protesting in recent weeks, claiming that their new employer doesn't respect their rights. The former OMV Petrom employees and the union of oil and gas workers urged the group to analyze more thoroughly the companies to which it outsources personnel to avoid such situations in the future.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)

OMV Petrom outsources more non-core services amid protests of former employees

09 December 2020
