OMV Petrom completes EUR 21 mln investment in bio-blending capacity

OMV Petrom (SNP), the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, has invested approximately EUR 21 mln at the Petrobrazi refinery to increase the bio-blending capacity and improve the infrastructure for transporting, unloading, and storing bio-components within the refinery.

OMV Petrom supplies fuels with a volumetric bio-content of 6.5% in diesel and 8% in gasoline.

"We are an energy company, and we want to be part of the solution for cleaner energy. We invest in obtaining fuels with a high level of biofuel content, alternative mobility solutions, and various other sustainable projects. It is a combined effort at all levels across our company, as we aim to reduce our carbon emissions by 27% by 2025 versus 2010," said Radu Caprau, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

The Petrobrazi refinery has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 mln tons per year.

Starting 2005, OMV Petrom has invested approximately EUR 1.8 bln in the refinery, a third of which went into reducing the environmental impact.

The group says it has reduced its operations' carbon emissions by 22% in 2019 vs. 2010.

(Photo: omvpetrom.com)

