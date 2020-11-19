Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:06
Business

OMV Petrom completes EUR 21 mln investment in bio-blending capacity

19 November 2020
OMV Petrom (SNP), the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, has invested approximately EUR 21 mln at the Petrobrazi refinery to increase the bio-blending capacity and improve the infrastructure for transporting, unloading, and storing bio-components within the refinery.

OMV Petrom supplies fuels with a volumetric bio-content of 6.5% in diesel and 8% in gasoline.

"We are an energy company, and we want to be part of the solution for cleaner energy. We invest in obtaining fuels with a high level of biofuel content, alternative mobility solutions, and various other sustainable projects. It is a combined effort at all levels across our company, as we aim to reduce our carbon emissions by 27% by 2025 versus 2010," said Radu Caprau, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

The Petrobrazi refinery has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 mln tons per year.

Starting 2005, OMV Petrom has invested approximately EUR 1.8 bln in the refinery, a third of which went into reducing the environmental impact.

The group says it has reduced its operations' carbon emissions by 22% in 2019 vs. 2010.

(Photo: omvpetrom.com)

[email protected]

