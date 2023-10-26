Network of ten CNG stations developed in Romania along Arad-Constanta route

The Association of Natural Gas for Vehicles (NGVA), together with its partners Scania and IVECO, inaugurated the first network of ten fueling stations for vehicles using compressed natural gas (CNG) in Romania.

The ten stations were developed following a EUR 6.5 million investment.

The objective of the Natural Gas Association for Vehicles is to reach fifty functional stations by 2030 for the sustainable growth of transport in Romania and the reduction of pollution in large urban agglomerations.

The biggest players in the commercial transport market, Scania and Iveco, have a range of CNG-fueled vehicles in their offer, both for urban and regional freight transport, as well as for refrigerated transport, hook lift, waste collection or the transport of BDF containers.

(Photo source: the company)