Romanian wildlife in the spotlight at temporary photo exhibition hosted by Bucharest’s Antipa Museum

Romanian emotions/emoții românești, a special temporary exhibition on wildlife in Romania, opens this week at the Antipa Museum in Bucharest. The opening of the show, which features 30 images captured by photographer Rareș Beșliu, is scheduled for Thursday, May 16.

The images are part of the emotions/emoții photobook, where readers can find the complete stories of the animals captured by Rareș Beșliu, but also photographs of animals from more distant corners of the world. During the exhibition's opening, Beșliu will also launch the paperback version of his photobook.

"I followed the orange chirping of the kingfisher for hours, I understood elegance through the feathers of the heron, I remained speechless in front of the colors of the European bee-eater, I understood what love is through the little grebe mother carrying her chicks on her back. I found the emotion in the photo of the black-winged stilt in the Delta. I called him "the long-legged cowboy" and wove a whole script around him. That's when I knew this was what I was looking for - images with stories and emotions," Rareș Beșliu said.

The exhibition will be open to the public until August 4.

Rareș Beșliu has been documenting nature and wildlife beyond the Arctic Circle through the NORTH of Words/La NORD de Cuvinte project. This includes a series of Nordic expeditions in Svalbard, Greenland, and Canada.

Besides Romania, he also traveled to several other places for his projects, including Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Scotland, Cuba, Cyprus, Italy, the Czech Republic, and more. The most beautiful and emotional images from all these places were selected and included in the 300-page album titled emotions.

(Photo source: the organizers)