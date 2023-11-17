Finance

Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled CEC Bank announced it tapped its MREL bond issued on February 24, 2023, and raised a supplementary EUR 163 million versus the EUR 100 million target.

The MREL bonds, issued under a EUR 600 million broader, multi-currency EMTN scheme approved last December by the Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financiere (CSSF) Luxembourg, are maturing in February 2028 and have a 7.5% coupon attached. 

“We are at a very comfortable level in terms of capital requirements, and the reopening of the already existing issue from the beginning of this year also improves the liquidity of the instruments issued by the bank in the secondary market,” said Bogdan Neacșu, Director General of CEC Bank.

With the new operation, CEC Bank topped up the EUR-denominated issue amount under the EMTN to a total of EUR 282 million. Total drawdowns under the EMTN Programme, including the RON-denominated issue, now amount to EUR 414 million. The funds are intended to consolidate CEC Bank’s capital base.

Although listed on the Bucharest Exchange, neither the EUR nor the RON-denominated bonds were traded publicly. The details of the issues launched in February and November, whether they were placed at par or below, were not disclosed. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled CEC Bank announced it tapped its MREL bond issued on February 24, 2023, and raised a supplementary EUR 163 million versus the EUR 100 million target.

The MREL bonds, issued under a EUR 600 million broader, multi-currency EMTN scheme approved last December by the Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financiere (CSSF) Luxembourg, are maturing in February 2028 and have a 7.5% coupon attached. 

“We are at a very comfortable level in terms of capital requirements, and the reopening of the already existing issue from the beginning of this year also improves the liquidity of the instruments issued by the bank in the secondary market,” said Bogdan Neacșu, Director General of CEC Bank.

With the new operation, CEC Bank topped up the EUR-denominated issue amount under the EMTN to a total of EUR 282 million. Total drawdowns under the EMTN Programme, including the RON-denominated issue, now amount to EUR 414 million. The funds are intended to consolidate CEC Bank’s capital base.

Although listed on the Bucharest Exchange, neither the EUR nor the RON-denominated bonds were traded publicly. The details of the issues launched in February and November, whether they were placed at par or below, were not disclosed. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania