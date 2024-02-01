Tech

AI job search platform nPloy secures EUR 2 mln follow-up funding to drive Romanian expansion

01 February 2024

Building on the initial EUR 2 million investment round in August 2023, AI job search platform nPloy said it recently secured a follow-up funding of nearly EUR 2 million to drive expansion in the Romanian and Bulgarian markets. 

The new investment capital will be strategically deployed to execute its ambitious marketing strategy, with a focus on achieving a projected candidate base growth of over 300% in Romania over the next two years.

The platform also aims to solidify its position as the preferred choice in the BPO and IT industries, with plans for a new market entry in 2025.

Over the past year, nPloy said it has seen significant traction in Romania. With a 250%+ YoY increase, the platform now boasts 170,000+ users and 1,200+ companies in the CEE region subscribed to the app.

“We’ve got big ambitions, and this milestone is a huge step towards making them a reality. As we look ahead, we are committed to refining and optimising all aspects of the recruitment process. Our upcoming initiatives include the development of analytical functionalities that will provide real-time insights into labour market trends, enhancing transparency and accessibility for both companies and candidates,” said Konstantin Tsonev, co-founder of nPloy.

nPloy uses an AI-powered algorithm to directly connect candidates and employers in a way somewhat similar to the dating app model, matching their salary expectations, skills, experience, location, job type, etc. Last year, the team raised EUR 2 million in its first investment round, setting the goal of expanding the platform to other European countries, with Romania being the first one.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: nPloy)

Tech

