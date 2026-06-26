North Bucharest Investments Named "Investment Champion of the Year" | Accelerates Digital Transformation in Residential Real Estate

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments has been awarded the "Investment Champion of the Year" distinction at the EBL Summit – Access to Capital, recognizing the company's outstanding performance and its contribution to building a business model centered on specialized advisory services, technology, and innovation in the residential real estate sector.

The award comes at a time of accelerated growth for North Bucharest Investments, which has strengthened its position in the Romanian real estate market through a portfolio of more than 4,000 properties, over 100 residential developments, and partnerships with more than 80 developers, more than 40% of which are exclusive collaborations. With a team of over 200 specialized consultants, three offices in Bucharest, and a long-term innovation-driven strategy, the company continues to invest in digital solutions designed to enhance the experience of both investors and homebuyers.



Under the leadership of Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments, the company is redefining the investment journey by making it faster, smarter, and driven by meaningful insights, in a market where access to data and speed of decision-making have become key competitive advantages.



One of the company's key strategic initiatives is the North Bucharest app, an AI-powered digital platform designed to simplify the way users discover, evaluate, and compare residential investment opportunities. The application allows users to receive personalized property recommendations, compare listings based on their own criteria, explore residential developments through an interactive map, schedule property viewings directly from the app, and receive real-time notifications whenever new listings or exclusive investment opportunities become available.



Less than two months after its launch, the North Bucharest app ranked among the Top 50 Lifestyle apps on the Romanian App Store, reflecting the growing demand for technology-driven real estate solutions and validating the company's vision of creating a smarter, more efficient investment experience.

“This award is a recognition of the dedication of the entire North Bucharest Investments team and of the vision we have pursued since day one. We believe the future of residential real estate will belong to companies that successfully combine human expertise with technology and transform information into a genuine competitive advantage for their clients. Today's investors need far more than access to properties—they need intelligent tools, meaningful insights, and the ability to make faster, better-informed decisions. That is why we continue to invest in digital transformation and develop solutions that create real value while contributing to the modernization of Romania's residential real estate market,” said Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Looking ahead, the company will continue expanding the North Bucharest digital ecosystem by introducing new AI-powered features and automation capabilities, with the goal of delivering an even more seamless, efficient, and personalized experience for investors and homebuyers alike.



The "Investment Champion of the Year" distinction reinforces North Bucharest Investments' long-term strategy of combining premium real estate advisory services with innovation and technology, further strengthening its position as one of Romania's most dynamic residential real estate companies while helping shape the future of digital real estate investing.



*This is a press release.