Nooka Space raises EUR 2 mln, appoints Romanian serial entrepreneur as CEO

Nooka Space, a startup offering smart proximity office solutions, said on October 3 that it appointed Romanian serial entrepreneur Irina Leca as CEO. In addition, it also announced a new investment round worth EUR 2 million, supported by existing investors and partners.

The investment is nearing completion and is currently in the final stage of selecting relevant investors. The funds will fuel the company’s international expansion and develop its operations in new markets and verticals, including Portugal, Italy and the aviation sector.

Irina Leca has an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology and degrees in design from Ion Mincu University of Architecture.

“I’m all in to lead Nooka Space and to build a local and international team that is going to drive our strategic goals,” she said.

Founded in 2020 with a mission to redefine the future of workspaces, Nooka Space operates in 10 countries, including Romania, The Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland. Its business model addresses key business segments, from property owners looking for smart solutions to maximize their rental revenue to companies looking to keep up with hybrid work environments.

“We have invested in two new products, Nooka Cube and Nooka Air One, which are specially designed for both indoor and outdoor use. And we also have an innovative product ready for airport waiting areas,” the new CEO said.

Cluj-Napoca’s Avram Iancu International Airport, Romania’s largest regional airport, is one of the first beneficiaries of the Nooka Air office booths.

(Photo source: the company)