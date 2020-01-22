More than 90 Romanian films enter the race for Gopo Awards 2020 nominations

A total of 91 Romanian films, released in cinemas or national and international festivals in 2019, have entered the race for the 2020 Gopo Awards nominations.

The nominations for the 14th edition of the Gopo Awards, the most important event rewarding and celebrating the annual achievements of the Romanian cinema, will be announced in February.

A total of 22 feature films are listed among the proposed nominations, with the list also including debut films such as Monstri./Monsters. directed by Marius Olteanu, Mo by Radu Dragomir, Touch Me Not by Adina Pintilie, Maria, Regina României/Queen Marie of Romania directed by Alexis Sweet Cahil, and Să nu ucizi/ Thou Shalt Not Kill directed by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Șarga. Films by well-known directors are also on the list, among them Corneliu Porumboiu’s La Gomera and Tudor Giurgiu’s Parking.

Meanwhile, 14 productions have joined the race for a nomination in the Best Documentary category, among them Creativ directed by Ioana Grigore, Jurnalul familiei -escu/Being Romanian: A Family Journal by Șerban Georgescu, and Timebox by Nora Agapi.

A total of 55 productions are in the race for nominations in the Best Short category.

The preselection jury, established by the Gopo Awards Advisory Board, consists of 11 professionals from the local cinema. After the jury announces the nominations, more than 600 active members of the Romanian cinema industry will be invited to name the Gopo 2020 trophy winners.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo by Sorin Florea)