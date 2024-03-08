Sports

Romania, four other countries host Women’s European Handball Championship in 2026

08 March 2024

The European Handball Federation (EHF) announced on March 8 that its executive committee allocated the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 to Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye. The event is scheduled from December 3 to 20, 2026, and is the second to be played with 24 teams.

According to the EHF, the preliminary round will take place with one group each in Romania’s Oradea and Cluj-Napoca, as well as in Antalya, Brno, Katowice, and Bratislava.

The main round will be played in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and Katowice. The Polish city of Katowice, the host city already at the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 and the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, will welcome the teams for the final weekend.

Venues chosen include the 11,000-capacity Spodek Arena in Katowice and the 10,000-capacity BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

“The EHF EXEC had received the mandate to re-allocate the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 last summer as holding the event in Russia, the championship’s original hosts, is not possible,” reads the press release.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 (November 28 to December 15) is played in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, while the Women’s EHF EURO 2028 in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRH - Federatia Romana de Handbal)

