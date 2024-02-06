Healthcare

No agreement yet on healthcare workers’ wages in Romania

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While one of the trade federations in Romania’s healthcare sector, Sanitas, claimed that an agreement was reached with the government on the wages in the sector, another one (Solidaritatea Sanitara) said that there was no written agreement and that the authorities are making misleading statements but target lower wage hikes, according to Europa Libera Romania.

Solidaritatea Sanitara announced a major rally on March 11. 

Romania’s government is facing pressure from many public sectors such as healthcare, public administration, and law enforcement, in the context of an already tight budget planning for this year.

The public sector healthcare workers will get a 15% wage hike in two tranches, in March and June, the representatives of the trade union Sanitas announced on February 5 after the latest round of negotiations with the government. This comes on top of the general 5% wage hike for all the public sector employees extended by the government as of January.

Solidaritatea Sanitara argues that the government speaks of a 15% hike of the so-called “base wage” not including the bonuses, which will result in a 13.9% overall wage growth instead of 20% (including the 5% already enacted in January).

"On the government's website and in the press statements, it is said: in 2024, the payroll envelope, or the total salary expenses in health, will increase by 20%," stated Viorel Rotilă from Solidaritatea Sanitara.

Instead, during the negotiations, the government came up with a proposal to increase only the basic salaries by 20% for the year 2024, which means an average salary income of 13.9%, explained the representative of the federation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

No agreement yet on healthcare workers’ wages in Romania

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While one of the trade federations in Romania’s healthcare sector, Sanitas, claimed that an agreement was reached with the government on the wages in the sector, another one (Solidaritatea Sanitara) said that there was no written agreement and that the authorities are making misleading statements but target lower wage hikes, according to Europa Libera Romania.

Solidaritatea Sanitara announced a major rally on March 11. 

Romania’s government is facing pressure from many public sectors such as healthcare, public administration, and law enforcement, in the context of an already tight budget planning for this year.

The public sector healthcare workers will get a 15% wage hike in two tranches, in March and June, the representatives of the trade union Sanitas announced on February 5 after the latest round of negotiations with the government. This comes on top of the general 5% wage hike for all the public sector employees extended by the government as of January.

Solidaritatea Sanitara argues that the government speaks of a 15% hike of the so-called “base wage” not including the bonuses, which will result in a 13.9% overall wage growth instead of 20% (including the 5% already enacted in January).

"On the government's website and in the press statements, it is said: in 2024, the payroll envelope, or the total salary expenses in health, will increase by 20%," stated Viorel Rotilă from Solidaritatea Sanitara.

Instead, during the negotiations, the government came up with a proposal to increase only the basic salaries by 20% for the year 2024, which means an average salary income of 13.9%, explained the representative of the federation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years