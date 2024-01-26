Romanian Govt. reportedly accepts to hike wages in public healthcare system by 20%

"In principle", the Romanian government accepted that the public health system staff should be given a 20% salary increase this year, according to the first vice-president of the Sanitas trade union, Iulian Pope.

"In principle, our main demand - a 20% increase in the year 2024 for workers in the health system - has been accepted," he announced, quoted by Bursa.ro. The details still have to be decided on.

"We have agreed on a calendar of talks. We will meet again next week. In principle, we have established, and the government has accepted that in 2024, there will be an increase of 20%," said Pope after a meeting with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

