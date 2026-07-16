Romanian president discusses drone warnings, Black Sea security with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said he discussed maritime security, early warning mechanisms for drone incidents, and cross-border connectivity with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, July 15. The talks took place on the sidelines of the fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

During the talks, the two leaders reaffirmed Romania's support for Ukraine's and the Republic of Moldova's European integration.

“During our conversation, we discussed our cross-border connectivity and energy security projects, as well as maritime security and the need for coordination on prevention and early warning mechanisms in the event of drone incidents," Dan said in a Facebook post.

Moreover, while speaking to reporters, the president said he also raised the issue of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

“I also had a bilateral discussion with president Zelensky, during which we spoke about the Romanian minority in Ukraine and how to ensure that all schools teaching in the Romanian language remain as they are today in Romania's communities in Ukraine," he stated.

Following the summit, Nicușor Dan said participating heads of state and government agreed that the security of Southeast Europe, the Western Balkans, and the Black Sea region is closely interconnected and that developments in Ukraine directly affect regional stability.

He stated that leaders discussed shared threats including hybrid interference targeting democratic institutions, airspace violations, drone incursions, and economic shocks affecting energy systems.

In addition, Dan reaffirmed Romania's support for Ukraine's and Moldova's European aspirations, as well as for EU enlargement based on merit and accession criteria.

“Romania will remain a close, credible and constructive partner of Ukraine, supporting its defense and reconstruction, as well as the reforms essential for its European integration," he said.

While in Kyiv, Nicușor Dan also attended a ceremony marking Ukraine's Statehood Day at Zelensky's invitation. He said Romania condemns what he described as Russia's instrumentalization of history and reiterated its support for Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity, and long-term security.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)