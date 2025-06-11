Romanian president attends Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit in Odessa

President Nicuşor Dan is participating in the Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit on June 11, taking place in Odessa. The Romanian head of state also paid an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday, June 10.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 10 the participation of foreign affairs minister Emil Hurezeanu in the delegation led by Romanian president Nicuşor Dan at the Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit, News.ro reported.

During his first conference as president last week, the Romanian president announced that he would visit Chisinau and would immediately follow with the summit in Ukraine.

In a previous bilateral talk with Ukraine’s president, Volodymir Zelensky, Nicuşor Dan confirmed Romania's staunch support to Ukraine and said the specific aid Romania could provide in the future will be discussed in more detail in Odessa.

Romanian isolationist politician George Simion, who advocates against the support the European Union and Romania provide to Ukraine and Moldova, has criticized president Dan’s visit to Ukraine.

"Nicușor Dan has no business in Ukraine. We, Romanians, want peace, not war!" George Simion posted on Facebook.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)