Diversity

NGOs not happy with the same-sex marriage bill drafted by Romanian government

22 September 2023

The NGOs defending the rights of gender minorities in Romania argue that the bill drafted by the government to recognize the marriage documents of same-sex couples concluded in EU countries is not enough, as it does not give the respective couples rights similar to those married in Romania.

The bill was submitted to Parliament for endorsement, and the ruling coalition does not plan to amend it.

The spokesman and head of the PSD senators, Lucian Romașcanu, explained that the bill is necessary under EU directives and will be voted under the simplified procedure in Parliament. He explained that it is not meant to give rights but to recognize documents.

"It will pass as it is. It is assumed by the Government and the Minister of Justice and refers to the long-term residence permit in Romania. It will not be in the sense of recognizing same-sex marriages in Romania," Romașcanu said, quoted by Adevarul.

(Photo source: Syda Productions/Dreamstime.com)

