Romania drafts bill to recognize same-sex marriages concluded in EU

The Romanian government has on its agenda a draft law that modifies the regime for foreigners so that the marriage certificate between persons of the same sex concluded in a state of the European Union will be recognized in Romania without the need to be transcribed in the Romanian civil status registers, G4media.ro reported.

The government's initiative takes place five years after the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The CJEU ruled in June 2018 that Romania must recognize the freedom of residence on its territory for family members, which also includes same-sex spouses. This obligation does not mean that the respective state must legalize same-sex marriages.

(Photo source: Syda Productions/Dreamstime.com)